Christmas, Monument Avenue Style by allie912
Christmas, Monument Avenue Style

Friend Dana and I took our annual Christmas stroll down Monument Avenue. The monuments have come down but the residents celebrate the spirit of the holiday in their own way.
5th December 2023 5th Dec 23

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
