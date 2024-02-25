Sign up
A Real Meal
It's been a long time since John and I have been on the same schedule for meals. I took a chance and prepared one of his favorites and we ate side by side on tv trays in his room. This is my plate. His appetite was much smaller than mine.
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
dinner
