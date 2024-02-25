Previous
A Real Meal by allie912
Photo 5167

A Real Meal

It’s been a long time since John and I have been on the same schedule for meals. I took a chance and prepared one of his favorites and we ate side by side on tv trays in his room. This is my plate. His appetite was much smaller than mine.
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1415% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise