120 / 365
Tunnel of Light
31st December 2019
31st Dec 19
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ90
Taken
14th December 2019 7:31pm
Tags
lights
Margo
ace
Beautiful arch of lights
December 31st, 2019
Casablanca
ace
Just beautiful
December 31st, 2019
