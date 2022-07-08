Previous
Life throws up fences. Love conquers by allsop
Life throws up fences. Love conquers

Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope.

Maya Angelou
Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
