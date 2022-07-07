Sign up
Photo 450
Consolation
“Count the roses, not the thorns.”
― Matshona Dhliwayo
7th July 2022
7th Jul 22
0
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
1213
photos
27
followers
25
following
123% complete
View this month »
443
444
445
446
447
448
449
450
Latest from all albums
319
444
445
446
447
448
449
450
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rose
,
flora
,
mfpiac-113
