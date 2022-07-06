Previous
Next
Honesty by allsop
Photo 449

Honesty

6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
123% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

jackie edwards ace
I can feel the stress in this self-portrait. Prayers for you as you help Beryl navigate this challenge.
July 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise