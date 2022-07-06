Sign up
Photo 449
Honesty
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
1212
photos
27
followers
25
following
442
443
444
445
446
447
448
449
443
319
444
445
446
447
448
449
Views
13
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
6th July 2022 5:28am
Tags
self-portrait
,
emotion
jackie edwards
ace
I can feel the stress in this self-portrait. Prayers for you as you help Beryl navigate this challenge.
July 6th, 2022
