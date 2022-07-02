Previous
Next
Grandchildren & Alfie cheering Grandma up! by allsop
Photo 448

Grandchildren & Alfie cheering Grandma up!

Beryl is having chemo at the moment after her operation and the two grandchildren who live near are the best therapy!
2nd July 2022 2nd Jul 22

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
122% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise