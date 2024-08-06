Previous
Memento Mori by allsop
Photo 789

Memento Mori

Hesitated about posting this but death is part of our life experiences. This pigeon flew into my window this morning and very quickly died, very sad.
6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Oh that is always a sad moment, poor thing. The only sure thing about life is that it will end at some point. Beautifully photographed.
August 6th, 2024  
