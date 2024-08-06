Sign up
Photo 789
Memento Mori
Hesitated about posting this but death is part of our life experiences. This pigeon flew into my window this morning and very quickly died, very sad.
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Tags
death
,
bird
,
pigeon
,
fauna
Casablanca
ace
Oh that is always a sad moment, poor thing. The only sure thing about life is that it will end at some point. Beautifully photographed.
August 6th, 2024
