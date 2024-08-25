Sign up
Previous
Photo 796
English Folk Dancing 1
Managed to get out to Renishaw Hall in the East Midlands where a craft and food festival was happening and these folk dancers and musicians were performing.
25th August 2024
25th Aug 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Tags
dance
,
renishaw hall
Casablanca
ace
I had an "aunt and uncle" (who weren't, of course. Every adult was called that in the 60s) who both played and danced in a folk dancing group. It was rather fun to watch them.
August 26th, 2024
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@casablanca
Fun, entertaining and very interesting.
August 26th, 2024
