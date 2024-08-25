Previous
English Folk Dancing 1 by allsop
Photo 796

English Folk Dancing 1

Managed to get out to Renishaw Hall in the East Midlands where a craft and food festival was happening and these folk dancers and musicians were performing.
25th August 2024 25th Aug 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
218% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
I had an "aunt and uncle" (who weren't, of course. Every adult was called that in the 60s) who both played and danced in a folk dancing group. It was rather fun to watch them.
August 26th, 2024  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@casablanca Fun, entertaining and very interesting.
August 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise