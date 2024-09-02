Sign up
Photo 800
Fennel
The extraordinary Fennel. (see also my Kami album of today).
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Tags
vegetable
,
still life
,
fennel
