The Newsagent (JK) by allsop
Photo 801

The Newsagent (JK)

Our local newsagent/corner shop owner "JK" has served the community for many years but is moving to London next week to be near his family. He is always cheerful and smiling, a real gentleman who will be missed by many.
7th September 2024

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
