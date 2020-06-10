Sign up
185 / 365
Untitled 1933
Wild Rose
10th June 2020
10th Jun 20
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
Album
Kami
Camera
X70
Taken
9th June 2020 3:57pm
Tags
flora
30dayswild2020
365 Project
