St. Francis

Painted in 1993 this little gem of a painting by Craigie Aitchison RA (1926—2009) depicts St. Francis holding two birds. The frame is beautifully matched to St. Francis' robe. The distinctive pointed hill behind St. Francis is Goat Fell on the Isle of Arran which Aichison was familiar with from childhood visits. At the moment this small jewel of a painting is exhibited at The Harley Gallery, Welbeck Abbey, Nottinghamshire where I saw it.