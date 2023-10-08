Sign up
Photo 373
SLP 035
35 days into my year long making of a daily still life and we have Grandma's Sweetie Chicken a treasure trove of goodies.
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
1912
photos
31
followers
52
following
Tags
ceramic
chicken
pottery
still life
