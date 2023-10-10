Sign up
Previous
Photo 375
SLP 037
37 days into my year long making of a daily still life. Three Caithness Glass Paperweights.
10th October 2023
10th Oct 23
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
368
369
370
371
372
373
374
375
371
372
653
373
374
654
655
375
Views
3
Album
Kami
Camera
X-T5
Taken
10th October 2023 5:37am
Privacy
Public
Tags
glass
,
still life
,
paperweights
