SLP 059 by allsop
Photo 398

SLP 059

59 days into my year long making of a daily still life this watercolour print is of a farm in Cumbria by William Heaton Cooper painted in 1968.
2nd November 2023

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
109% complete

