Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 398
SLP 059
59 days into my year long making of a daily still life this watercolour print is of a farm in Cumbria by William Heaton Cooper painted in 1968.
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
1950
photos
32
followers
53
following
109% complete
View this month »
391
392
393
394
395
396
397
398
Latest from all albums
394
660
661
395
175
396
397
398
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Kami
Camera
X-T5
Taken
2nd November 2023 6:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close