Previous
Photo 459
SLP 114
114 days into my year long making of a daily still life.
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
0
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Kami
Camera
X-T5
Taken
2nd January 2024 7:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
lights
,
still life
