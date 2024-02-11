Sign up
Photo 499
SLP 154
154 days into my year long making of a daily still life.
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
492
493
494
495
496
497
498
499
Tags
tin
,
still life
