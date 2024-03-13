Sign up
Photo 530
SLP 185
185 days into my year long making of a daily still life and we have the seventh in the series of twelve flower plates. My aim is to photography one a month until the series is complete.
13th March 2024
13th Mar 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Tags
ceramic
,
plate
,
still life
,
flora
