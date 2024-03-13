Previous
SLP 185 by allsop
Photo 530

SLP 185

185 days into my year long making of a daily still life and we have the seventh in the series of twelve flower plates. My aim is to photography one a month until the series is complete.
13th March 2024 13th Mar 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
145% complete

