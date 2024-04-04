Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 552
SLP 207
207 days into my year long making of a daily still life, a Rhododendron seed head
4th April 2024
4th Apr 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2218
photos
41
followers
63
following
151% complete
View this month »
545
546
547
548
549
550
551
552
Latest from all albums
548
727
362
549
550
185
551
552
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Kami
Camera
X-T5
Taken
4th April 2024 6:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
still life
,
rhododendron
,
flora
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close