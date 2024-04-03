Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 551
SLP 206
206 days into my year long making of a daily still life and we have the eighth in the series of twelve flower plates. My aim is to photography one a month until the series is complete.
3rd April 2024
3rd Apr 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2217
photos
40
followers
62
following
150% complete
View this month »
544
545
546
547
548
549
550
551
Latest from all albums
34
548
727
362
549
550
185
551
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Kami
Camera
X-T5
Taken
3rd April 2024 6:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ceramic
,
plate
,
still life
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close