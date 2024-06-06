Previous
SLP 269 by allsop
SLP 269

269 days into my year long making of a daily still life. Wendy, @farmreporter, challenge me to do a true still life in the style of the old masters.
6th June 2024 6th Jun 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
168% complete

@farmreporter Hi Wendy, I hope this fits the bill for you.
June 6th, 2024  
