Previous
Photo 615
SLP 269
269 days into my year long making of a daily still life. Wendy,
@farmreporter
, challenge me to do a true still life in the style of the old masters.
6th June 2024
6th Jun 24
1
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
2374
photos
45
followers
68
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Comments
1
Album
Kami
Camera
X70
Taken
6th June 2024 4:04am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
fruit
,
still life
,
flora
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@farmreporter
Hi Wendy, I hope this fits the bill for you.
June 6th, 2024
