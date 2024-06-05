Previous
268 days into my year long making of a daily still life.
Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
JackieR ace
Love it! Did you set it up??
June 5th, 2024  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Yes, and got wet socks!
June 5th, 2024  
JackieR ace
@allsop 😮😢😁😁
June 5th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
So funny. A great photo opportunity.
June 5th, 2024  
