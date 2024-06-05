Sign up
Previous
Photo 614
SLP 268
268 days into my year long making of a daily still life.
5th June 2024
5th Jun 24
4
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
2372
photos
45
followers
68
following
168% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Album
Kami
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
5th June 2024 5:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shoes
,
sign
,
street
,
still life
JackieR
ace
Love it! Did you set it up??
June 5th, 2024
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Yes, and got wet socks!
June 5th, 2024
JackieR
ace
@allsop
😮😢😁😁
June 5th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
So funny. A great photo opportunity.
June 5th, 2024
