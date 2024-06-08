Sign up
Photo 617
SLP 271
271 days into my year long making of a daily still life. One interesting fact about The White Clover is that this nitrogen-fixing plant is good for apple trees, its even said that it makes the apples taste better!
8th June 2024
8th Jun 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Kami
Camera
X-T5
Taken
8th June 2024 6:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clover
,
still life
,
flora
