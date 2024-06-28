SLP 289

289 days into my year long making of a daily still life. In the language of flowers the different colours of hydrangeas represent different things, the blue variety that I have here are associated with regret and apology. We have two of these blue Hydrangeas which we inherited when we purchased our house, don't quite know what that signifies about the previous owners!

By the way white Hydrangeas represent grace, purity, and vanity. Pink are for appreciation and gratitude. Yellow are for joy and friendship. Green hydrangeas are for rebirth, prosperity, abundance, and renewal.