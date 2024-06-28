Previous
SLP 289 by allsop
Photo 637

SLP 289

289 days into my year long making of a daily still life. In the language of flowers the different colours of hydrangeas represent different things, the blue variety that I have here are associated with regret and apology. We have two of these blue Hydrangeas which we inherited when we purchased our house, don't quite know what that signifies about the previous owners!
By the way white Hydrangeas represent grace, purity, and vanity. Pink are for appreciation and gratitude. Yellow are for joy and friendship. Green hydrangeas are for rebirth, prosperity, abundance, and renewal.
28th June 2024 28th Jun 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
174% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise