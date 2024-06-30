Previous
SLP 291 by allsop
Photo 639

SLP 291

291 days into my year long making of a daily still life. Another street find.
30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
175% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
I have no idea what that is. A munted road cone?
June 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise