Photo 394
Monochrome Hydrangea
Monochrome version of SLP 289 in my Kami album.
28th June 2024
28th Jun 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2418
photos
49
followers
73
following
Photo Details
Views
4
4
Comments
1
1
Album
Homeland
Camera
X-T5
Taken
28th June 2024 5:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hydrangea
,
still life
,
flora
bkb in the city
Very nice
June 28th, 2024
