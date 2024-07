SLP 296

296 days into my year long making of a daily still life. The Rose Campion is also known as Mullein Pink, Dusty Miller, Bloody William, and Lamp-flower. The symbolism of this gorgeous plant is "never change until death" and "you alone deserve my love". Much beloved by Chinese poets it is a symbol of nobility and it is said that the creator used the wind to cut its flower into such a unique shape.