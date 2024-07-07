SLP 298

298 days into my year long making of a daily still life. The oh so lovely Sweet Pea, in the language of flowers, sweet peas represent lasting friendship and are a perfect gift to give to your best friend or someone you cherish. So the next time you want to show someone how much you appreciate them, consider giving them a bouquet of sweet peas. sweet peas also have medicinal properties? Sweet pea extract is believed to have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits and has been used for centuries in traditional medicine. And for all you foodies out there, sweet peas are edible too! You can add the flowers or the young shoots to salads, use the dried flowers to flavour teas or desserts, or even try making sweet pea flower syrup for a unique and refreshing addition to cocktails.