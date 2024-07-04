Sign up
Previous
Photo 643
SLP 295
295 days into my year long making of a daily still life. Coltsfoot Leaf. See my 365 album of today for interesting information.
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
636
637
638
639
640
641
642
643
396
774
641
53
642
397
775
643
Views
2
Album
Kami
Camera
X-T5
Taken
4th July 2024 6:15am
Tags
leaf
,
still life
,
flora
,
coltsfoot
