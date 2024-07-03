Sign up
Photo 642
SLP 294
294 days into my year long making of a daily still life. Salt Bin detail
3rd July 2024
3rd Jul 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Tags
street
,
abstract
,
texture
,
bin
,
get-pushed-622
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@annied
Another one for your challenge.
July 3rd, 2024
