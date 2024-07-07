Sign up
Previous
Photo 398
Sweet Pea Detail
7th July 2024
7th Jul 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
2435
photos
51
followers
75
following
109% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Homeland
Camera
X-T5
Taken
7th July 2024 6:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
still life
,
sweet pea
,
flora
