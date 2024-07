Another view of Rowan berries.There are many names for the Rowan tree, Mountain-ash, Quickbeam, Quicken-tree, Dogberry, Witchwood, Ranty and Wicken to name a few. It symbolises psychic powers, healing and protection and has a significant place in mythology and folklore. It was (and still is in some places) to be a magical tree that protects against witches and evil spirits and beloved by fairies.If you are interested in finding out more about this most mystical of trees good places to start are https://thegoodlifesociety.co.uk/journal/the-folklore-and-mythology-of-the-rowan-tree AndBut an internet search will find many, many more!