Photo 649
SLP 301
301 days into my year long making of a daily still life. Rowan Tree Berries.
10th July 2024
10th Jul 24
1
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Tags
tree
berries
still life
rowan
flora
Kathy A
Lovely shot
July 10th, 2024
