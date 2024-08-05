Sign up
Previous
Photo 675
SLP 327
327 days into my year long making of a daily still life, five white feathers.
5th August 2024
5th Aug 24
1
1
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2488
photos
54
followers
80
following
Tags
bird
,
feather
,
still life
,
fauna
Chris Cook
ace
Love this!
August 5th, 2024
