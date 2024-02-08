Previous
Beryl

Beryl is having a good day today :-)
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
moni kozi
Nice to see her smile! Warmest thoughts and big hugs!
February 8th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Enjoy it Beryl.
February 8th, 2024  
