52 / 365
Sometimes it's hard to break out
9th June 2024
9th Jun 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Tags
self-portrait
selfie
sixws-150
theme-june2024
fiveplustwo-breakingout
Suzanne
ace
Intriguing selfie and title.
June 10th, 2024
