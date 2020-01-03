Sign up
Photo 1831
Backus creek
Exploring Backus Creek game area...new spot for us.
3rd January 2020
3rd Jan 20
2
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2195
photos
102
followers
150
following
501% complete
1824
1825
1826
1827
1828
1829
1830
1831
1826
318
1827
319
1828
1829
1830
1831
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
3rd January 2020 3:22pm
Hope D Jennings
ace
Lovely winter landscape. I really like the reflections.
January 4th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Nice cold winter capture
January 4th, 2020
