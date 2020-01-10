Sign up
Really wanted to get off the gray and brown scenery photos today and yet.....here it is. Tried some brick photos for the mundane challenge and tried some macro of a houseplant with no results I liked. Maybe tomorrow....
10th January 2020
10th Jan 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
Hope D Jennings
ace
Lovely little threesome!
January 11th, 2020
bkb in the city
Nice shot
January 11th, 2020
