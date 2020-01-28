Previous
industrial reflection by amyk
Photo 1856

industrial reflection

Tried Overlook Park today which overlooks Brine Pond #6...the waterfowl congregate here as it does not completely freeze over. Mostly too far away for good wildlife shots today.
28th January 2020 28th Jan 20

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
nice
January 29th, 2020  
