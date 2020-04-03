Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1922
3april
For the 52 week challenge, week 14. Theme-industry...seen in the distance at Fish Point wildlife area
3rd April 2020
3rd Apr 20
1
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2337
photos
112
followers
166
following
526% complete
1915
1916
1917
1918
1919
1920
1921
1922
363
1919
364
1920
365
1921
1922
366
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
2nd April 2020 12:26pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
52wc-2020-w14
Rick
ace
Cool capture.
April 4th, 2020
