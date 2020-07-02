Previous
Next
rose redux by amyk
Photo 2012

rose redux

Already posted a similar photo of this rose, so played around with this via Deep Art Effects
2nd July 2020 2nd Jul 20

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
551% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise