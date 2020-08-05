Previous
Next
5august by amyk
Photo 2046

5august

Have one flower bed where the gardener (=husband) scattered an assorted package of seeds. Have some lovely flowers, now trying to get photos and figure out what they are!
5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
560% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise