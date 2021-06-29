Previous
cherrypicker by amyk
cherrypicker

a robin finds a snack under our cherry tree
29th June 2021 29th Jun 21

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Rick ace
Looks like it's got quite a selection. Great shot.
June 30th, 2021  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
A veritable smorgasborg! Cute capture
June 30th, 2021  
Walks @ 7 ace
A treat for sure but also takes a great deal of effort. An excellent capture. Fav
June 30th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 30th, 2021  
