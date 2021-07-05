Sign up
Photo 2379
5july
After dinner and it is still 86F (30C) outside; needed a non-strenuous activity. Drove out to check on a wetlands area where egrets gather for the evening.
5th July 2021
5th Jul 21
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
5th July 2021 9:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
