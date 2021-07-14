Sign up
Photo 2388
store window
Taken last month; have been fussing with editing trying to get the look I wanted…never quite happy with it but it is what it is for now….
14th July 2021
14th Jul 21
amyK
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Rick
Cool capture of the old general store.
July 15th, 2021
