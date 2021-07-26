Previous
Next
herons&egrets by amyk
Photo 2400

herons&egrets

Theme for MFPIAC 104 is “favorites”. Egrets and herons are a favorite subject for me and so, here is my entry. :)
26th July 2021 26th Jul 21

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
657% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Wow!! Every photo a stunner
July 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise