a rough start

Current b&w challenge theme is “decisive moment”. Thought I was going to photograph a sparrow leaving the birdhouse for the 1st time. We soon realized though that the bird was stuck. Hubby got the ladder, climbed up and found the bird’s leg was tangled in some twine in the nest. He freed the bird and managed to get the tightly tangled twine off its leg. Hoping for a good outcome-bird is hopping around the yard & we are keeping our dog away from it…fingers crossed. :)