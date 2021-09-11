Sign up
Photo 2447
Sturgeon Point lighthouse
Another from our recent trip; given a slight vintage edit with Snapseed
11th September 2021
11th Sep 21
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
30th August 2021 10:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
GaryW
Beautiful lighthouse.
September 12th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful lighthouse.
September 12th, 2021
