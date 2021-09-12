Previous
wildflowers by amyk
Photo 2448

wildflowers

A walk at the local nature center on a very grey day. Not many birds around to photograph but lots of wildflowers…these caught my eye…
12th September 2021 12th Sep 21

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Jane Pittenger ace
So delicate and nice use of dof
September 13th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Love the dark background, really brings out the yellow so nicely.
September 13th, 2021  
